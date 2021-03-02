© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO

Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. Tono has been with Hirose Electric for nearly 25 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Engineering responsible for global planning, marketing and growth. He will continue to serve as a strategic marketing & planning leader for global marketing in his new role. Mr. Tono takes over for longtime President Yasushi (Sushi) Nakamura, who is retiring from Hirose after 30 years of service. "I sincerely accept the role of President/COO at Hirose Electric USA and am grateful for the opportunity to lead this distinguished organization," says Shinya Tono, in a press release. "Yasushi Nakamura has laid the foundation for Hirose Electric USA to be successful for decades to come. We will continue in his footsteps, dedicated to meeting connector demand world-wide and to contribute meaningfully to progress in connector technology." "I have been very fortunate to work with wonderful people throughout my career at Hirose. I value the relationships I have cultivated not only at Hirose, but also with customers and network partners. I am confident Hirose USA will continue to prosper under the guidance of Sid Tono," adds Mr. Nakamura