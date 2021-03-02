© Linton

Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage

Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.

Linton manufactures Czochralski silicon crystal growers designed by Linton Crystal Technologies, in Rochester, New York. With the opening of the new facility, the company will bring its annual CZ grower equipment production capacity to more than 2'000 units per year — a critical increase at a time when silicon wafer manufacturers need to increase capacity to curb the global chip shortage. “The completion of this new facility in Wuxi enables us to conduct research, design and manufacturing of our CZ process growers under one roof, expediting product delivery to customers,” says Ronald Kramer, director of business development for Linton, in a press release. “This efficiency is critical to customers who are already producing at full capacity so can only increase production by building out their facilities and bringing new growers online.” With the rise of COVID-related shutdowns worldwide last year, there was an unusually high demand for new personal computers, laptops, Smart TVs, computer games and consoles, and other consumer electronics. As people moved to work-from-home and were simply stuck at home, they sought new technology for home offices and classrooms as well as for entertainment. At the same time, the pandemic shut down dominant chip production facilities, putting a strain on the supply. The resulting global shortage in semiconductor chips has slowed auto and consumer electronics production around the world. With many fabs running at full-capacity and lead times for semiconductors nearing 14 weeks, chip manufacturers are looking to build out their manufacturing capacities to overcome the shortage. For example, in mid-January it was reported that TSMC is planning to spend USD 28 billion to build out its facilities this year. The Linton facility in Wuxi represents an investment of more than USD 432 million. Saws and other wafer processing equipment continue to be manufactured in the facility in Dalian, China, for efficient production of that line as well.