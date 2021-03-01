© TowerJazz Business | March 01, 2021
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities
The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
In its fourth quarter report, the company says that it will invest an additional USD 150 million in the coming 12 months to purchase machinery and other assets. in order to increase its manufacturing capacity. The capacity increase will mostly take place in Fab2 in Israel, Fab9 in Texas, USA, Fab5 in Tonami, Japan and Fab7 in Uozu, Japan. The additional investments are driven by very high confidence in customers’ demand which exceeds current 200mm and 300mm capacity. The company says that the equipment will begin to have incremental revenue impact during the second half of 2021, targeted to be fully qualified during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Tower Semiconductor, through TPSCo), extended its Japanese buildings and facilities’ lease contract to continue its lease at least through 2032. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were USD 345 million, reflecting 13% growth as compared to USD 306 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD 70 million, 27% higher than USD 55 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD 33 million as compared to USD 19 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD 31 million, compared to USD 21 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.