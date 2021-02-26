© The White House Business | February 26, 2021
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing
US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
On Wednesday, president Biden brought up the resent shortage of semiconductors plaguing the industry, saying that “We need to make sure these supply chains are secure and reliable.” The president also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the semiconductor shortages. “I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to this semiconductor shortfall and work very hard with the House and Senate. They’ve authorized the bill, but they need ... $37 billion, short term, to make sure we have this capacity. We’ll push for that as well,” the president said The executive order launches immediately and does two things. Firstly, it orders a 100-day review of supply chains for semiconductors, as well as batteries for Evs and minerals and materials. Secondly, the order initiates a long-term review of the industry to identify policy recommendations to fortify the country’s supply chains. During the signing, the president acknowledges that the particular problem won’t be solved immediately. “In the meantime, we’re reaching out to our allies, semiconductor companies, and others in the supply chain to ramp up production to help us resolve the bottlenecks we face now,” president Joe Biden said. The ultimate goal here is to “stop playing catch up after the supply-chain crisis hit” and instead work to prevent them from ever hitting in the first place. “And in some cases, building resilience will mean increasing our production of certain types of elements here at home. In others, it’ll mean working more closely with our trusted friends and partners, nations that share our values, so that our supply chains can’t be used against us as leverage,” the president said and continued. “It will mean identifying and building surge capacity that can quickly be turned into and ramped up production in times of emergency.“
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
Why Is my processor leaking power? That sounds like an open-ended question Question: Why is my processor consuming more power than its data sheet suggests?
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.Load more news