Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing

US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.

On Wednesday, president Biden brought up the resent shortage of semiconductors plaguing the industry, saying that “We need to make sure these supply chains are secure and reliable.” The president also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the semiconductor shortages. “I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to this semiconductor shortfall and work very hard with the House and Senate. They’ve authorized the bill, but they need ... $37 billion, short term, to make sure we have this capacity. We’ll push for that as well,” the president said The executive order launches immediately and does two things. Firstly, it orders a 100-day review of supply chains for semiconductors, as well as batteries for Evs and minerals and materials. Secondly, the order initiates a long-term review of the industry to identify policy recommendations to fortify the country’s supply chains. During the signing, the president acknowledges that the particular problem won’t be solved immediately. “In the meantime, we’re reaching out to our allies, semiconductor companies, and others in the supply chain to ramp up production to help us resolve the bottlenecks we face now,” president Joe Biden said. The ultimate goal here is to “stop playing catch up after the supply-chain crisis hit” and instead work to prevent them from ever hitting in the first place. “And in some cases, building resilience will mean increasing our production of certain types of elements here at home. In others, it’ll mean working more closely with our trusted friends and partners, nations that share our values, so that our supply chains can’t be used against us as leverage,” the president said and continued. “It will mean identifying and building surge capacity that can quickly be turned into and ramped up production in times of emergency.“