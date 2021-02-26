© Kioxia

Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant

Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.

The new facility, which will be called fab7, will be dedicated to the production of the company's proprietary 3D flash memory BiCS FLASH products. The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed by spring next year. Construction of the new fab7 will be divided into two phases, which according to the company will allow for continued production and shipment of flash memory products throughout the process. Located in Yokkaichi Plant, which already is one of the world’s largest flash memory production plants, the Fab7 facility will further boost Kioxia’s entire production capacity by introducing an advanced manufacturing system that utilises AI. The new Fab7 facility will also be built with an earthquake absorbing structure, a press release reads. Consistent with Kioxia’s successful 20-year partnership with Western Digital, the two companies regularly collaborate on facility operation. Accordingly, Kioxia and Western Digital expect to continue their joint venture investments for the Fab7 facility, including the creation of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.