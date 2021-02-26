© Analog Devices Inc. Application Notes | February 26, 2021
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side
Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Answer: For most step-down regulators, also called buck regulators, it is standard in typical applications to use active switches instead of Schottky diodes. This can greatly increase conversion efficiency, especially when low output voltages are generated. And in applications where galvanic isolation is needed, synchronous rectification can be used to increase conversion efficiency as well. Figure 1 shows a forward converter with synchronous rectification on the secondary side. Figure 1. Self-driven synchronous rectification of a forward converter. Driving the switches for the synchronous rectification can be done in different ways. One simple concept for doing so involves driving across the transformer’s secondary winding. This is shown in Figure 1. In this example, the input voltage range may not be very wide. With the minimum input voltage, there needs to be enough voltage at the gates of SR1 and SR2 so that the switches can be reliably turned on. To ensure that the gate voltage at MOSFET SR1 and MOSFET SR2 does not exceed their maximum rated voltage, the maximum input voltage cannot be too high. In all power supplies with synchronous rectification, a negative current may develop through the circuit. For example, if the capacitors at the output of the circuit are precharged before the circuit is turned on, current could flow from the output side to the input side. The negative current could increase the voltages at MOSFET SR1 and MOSFET SR2 in such a way that they might be damaged. Care must be taken to protect the switches in such an event. Figure 2. Synchronous rectification of a forward converter with a dedicated driver IC. Figure 2 shows a way to implement synchronous rectification using the LTC3900. This is a controller for driving the synchronous rectification switches SR1 and SR2 in a forward topology. Such a concept works well. However, the LTC3900 needs to prevent negative current flow through the external switches. First, the device needs to detect a negative current quickly and then the SR1 and SR2 switches need to be rapidly turned off. This is necessary to prevent damage to the circuit during a startup or during a possible burst mode. Figure 3. Synchronous rectification of a forward topology by complete integration with the ADP1074. Figure 3 shows a very elegant circuit design with the new ADP1074. Output voltage information is sensed by the feedback pin. To prevent the risk of negative current flow across the SR1 and SR2 switches in certain circumstances, such as when there is precharge on the output capacitor, synchronous rectification is not activated. The body diodes of the two switches perform the rectification. In this way, damage to the switches can be prevented. The built-in iCoupler® technology in the ADP1074 enables safe operation without negative current flow.
Author: Frederik Dostal studied microelectronics at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany. Starting work in the power management business in 2001, he has been active in various applications positions, including four years in Phoenix, Arizona, working on switch mode power supplies. He joined © Analog Devices in 2009 and works as a power management technical expert for Europe.
Author: Frederik Dostal studied microelectronics at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany. Starting work in the power management business in 2001, he has been active in various applications positions, including four years in Phoenix, Arizona, working on switch mode power supplies. He joined © Analog Devices in 2009 and works as a power management technical expert for Europe.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Ad
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
Why Is my processor leaking power? That sounds like an open-ended question Question: Why is my processor consuming more power than its data sheet suggests?
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.Load more news