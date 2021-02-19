© BAE Systems

BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa

BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.

BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center to design and manufacture an advanced military GPS receiver and next-generation semiconductor. The technology will provide positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities to warfighters so they can execute missions in challenging electromagnetic environments, a press release states. “This program enables us to further develop our core M-Code technology to deliver high-performance, next-generation GPS capabilities,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “Our M-Code receiver and next-gen ASIC will enable secure and reliable military GPS capabilities in a broader range of platforms.” Work on the program will be conducted at the company’s facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.