© Osram Components | February 19, 2021
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist
Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
The future cooperation between the two companies in the field of research aims to accelerate the industrialisation of highly efficient and high-performance UV-C LEDs, a press release states. Unlike previous solutions, LED-based disinfection systems require very little space and can be installed directly at the point of use - such as in water taps, washing machines or ventilation systems. Space-saving disinfection solutions make an important contribution to combating the coronavirus. According to Allied Market Research, the market for UV disinfection solutions is currently worth around one billion euros. This figure is expected to quadruple by 2027. Market researchers also expect the share of UV-C LED solutions to grow steadily. "Osram already has various UV-C light solutions for disinfection, including LED and traditional technologies. The strategic investment in Bolb strengthens our know-how in the UV-C LED field and gives Osram a leading position in the market for disinfection with non-visible light," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, in a press release. Currently, the majority of UV-C disinfection applications are based on conventional lighting technologies, usually mercury vapor lamps. Compared to these traditional lamps, UV-C LED technology has the potential to consume significantly less energy, while still providing the high light output required. The collaboration between Osram and Bolb promises to overcome this technological hurdle. Thanks to a unique technological building block for UV-C LEDs, Bolb is already succeeding in achieving outstanding efficiency values that are far ahead of other products available on the market. “With Osram's decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of semiconductor-based products, this partnership sets the course for Osram and Bolb to lead the market for UV-C LEDs,” said Ulrich Eisele, head of Fluxunit, Osram's venture capital unit.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.
Using A2B for Audio-Conferencing Systems One of the main hurdles in audio installation in a modern conference room these days is the need to interconnect a variety of input/output transducers into the main audio console. This is usually done using individual point-to-point shielded cables for each node, which is bulky and still requires separated external power supplies on each of them.
FabExchange acquires ON Semiconductor's Rochester site Private equity and divestiture partner, FabExchange, says it has completed the acquisition of ON Semiconductor’s Rochester, New York site.
Samsung’s semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless The winter weather in Austin, Texas is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.
Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.
Accelerometer tilt measure over temperature and in the presence of vibration Question: My consumer grade accelerometer can theoretically measure <1°of tilt. Will this still be possible over temperature and in the presence of vibration?
Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.
German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.
Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.Load more news