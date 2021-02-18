© NXP Semiconductors

NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully

As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.

NXP Semiconductors has provided an update on the impact the cold weather snap has had on its operations in the city. The Austin-area utility providers are prioritising service to residential areas and for critical health, safety and human services. As a result, electricity and natural gas providers have temporarily suspended service to Austin semiconductor manufacturers, including NXP, requiring the company to idle manufacturing at its two Austin facilities. The company says that affected customers are being notified directly by NXP regarding the potential for supply disruptions. “We are carefully monitoring the situation and will resume operations in our Austin facilities as soon as possible,” says David Reed, executive vice president, Operations at NXP, in the update. He continues to say that the company is working to maintain the Austin factories in a safe state to enable reliable supply once operations restart “Once necessary utility services are restored, our operations team will be able to evaluate the impact of the shut down, and when full production will resume. In the meantime, our focus is on the health and safety of our employees and the Austin community,” David Reed continues. The company also notes that all of its other manufacturing facilities outside Texas remain fully operational.