Samsung’s semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless

The Austin, Texas winter weather is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.

A consortium called the Coalition for Clean, Affordable, Reliable Energy, which negotiates on behalf of some of the city’s biggest electricity consumers confirmed to the Statesman that Austin Energy indeed had shut off the power to several companies. But it’s not just Samsung that’s affected by this, NPX and Infineon have also hat their power shut down, forcing the sites to stand idle. It’s a move that could potentially be very costly to the companies. In a written statement the coalition told the Statesman that “In response to the dire situation of the Texas utility grid, Austin Energy ordered all industrial and semiconductor manufacturers to idle or shut down.” The coalition continued to say that all companies complied and were able to safely do so. Samsung spokesperson, Michele Glaze, told the paper that the company will resume production as soon as its possible and that the company is currently discussing the timing of this with the proper authorities.