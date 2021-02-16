© SMIC Business | February 16, 2021
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions
The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Even with the SMIC’s plants running at full capacity for several quarters, the company struggles to meet the demand, Zhao Haijun, co-CEO of China's largest chipmaker, said during a conference call after its latest quarterly results, according to a Reuters reports. According to the co-CEO, external sanctions will continue to affect the company's revenue growth. In the last quarter of 2020, the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer reported sales of USD 981 million, which is an increase of 16,9% from 2019. However, SMIC is now expecting its revenues to increase in the “mid-to-high” single digits in 2021. Zhao reportedly said that without these influences, the company would be able to maintain the growth momentum from last year. “Although we cannot control external forces, we will cultivate new possibilities and opportunities in the face of crisis and changes,” Zhao said. SMIC has been trying to build up its domestic manufacturing capabilities for some time now, but the sanctions imposed by the former Trump administration put a halt to US companies supplying equipment and technology to SMIC. However, work to solve this situation has not stopped and according to the report, the company remains in talks with suppliers and the U.S. government in hopes of obtaining licenses which would allow SMIC to purchase equipment and boost production. SMIC has previously stated that it looking to expand its capacity this year at its 12-inch fabrication plant by 10’000 wafers per month and by 45’000 wafers per month at its 8-inch fabrication plant. But the scheduling for this has taken a few hits due to the sanctions and de difficulties to acquire equipment. According to Zhao, most of the missing pieces wont be in place until the second hald of 2021 – which means that the expansion will not be able to contribute much to the company’s 2021 revenues.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
Ad
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.
Accelerometer tilt measure over temperature and in the presence of vibration Question: My consumer grade accelerometer can theoretically measure <1°of tilt. Will this still be possible over temperature and in the presence of vibration?
Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.
German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.
Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.
AC and DC Data Acquisition Signal Chains Made Easy Sampling phenomena in analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) induce the problems of aliasing and capacitive kickback, and to solve these problems, designers use filters and driving amplifiers that introduce their own sets of challenges.
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.Load more news