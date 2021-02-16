© Infineon Components | February 16, 2021
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward
Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
“Infineon has made a good start to the new fiscal year. Despite headwinds from a weak US dollar, we recorded significant increases in both revenue and earnings in the first quarter. In addition to the economic recovery in some regions, we continue to benefit from the digitalization push affecting all areas of life. Semiconductors are needed more than ever,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. "We are monitoring ongoing risks closely. Nevertheless, in view of dynamic ordering momentum and manufacturing plants running at good utilization rates in the majority of product areas, we are making a slight upward adjustment to our outlook for the full year. We are increasing our investments in manufacturing capacity and bringing forward the starting date for the new power semiconductor plant in Villach to the last quarter of the current fiscal year." Group performance in first quarter of 2021 fiscal year Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar. Revenue grew particularly strongly in the Automotive (ATV) segment. The Industrial Power Control (IPC) and Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segments also recorded marked increases, while the Connected Secure Systems (CSS) saw a slight improvement compared to the previous quarter. Infineon’s gross margin rose from 31.8 percent in the previous three-month period to 37.4 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The adjusted gross margin improved from 36.6 percent to 40.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. The Segment Result rose considerably from EUR 379 million to EUR 489 million, pushing up the Segment Result Margin for the quarter from 15.2 percent to 18.6 percent. In addition to a sharp decrease in underutilization costs, non-recurring items – such as research subsidies received and patent-related revenue – also contributed to the improvement. Operating income rose from EUR 182 million to EUR 332 million quarter-on-quarter. The financial result improved from negative EUR 28 million to negative EUR 26 million Investments – which Infineon defines as the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of other intangible assets and capitalized development costs – totaled EUR 283 in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared with EUR 332 million in the preceding three-month period. Depreciation and amortization decreased from EUR 379 million to EUR 368 million quarter-on-quarter. Free cash flow generated totaled EUR 313 million, down from EUR 387 million one quarter earlier. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations amounted to EUR 588 million, compared to EUR 747 million in the final quarter of the preceding fiscal year Outlook for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.20 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenue of between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.8 billion in the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue generated by the ATV and PSS segments is predicted to grow by a low-single digit percentage compared to the previous quarter. Revenue in IPC is expected to remain at a similar level to the previous quarter while revenue of the CSS segment should see a low-single digit percentage decline quarter-on-quarter. At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 16.5 percent. Outlook for the 2021 fiscal year Based on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.20 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around EUR 10.8 billion (plus or minus 5 percent) in the 2021 fiscal year. Particularly for the ATV and PSS segments, revenue is expected to grow during the second half of the fiscal year, driven by continued market momentum. At the mid-point of the guided revenue range the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 17.5 percent. Investments in property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets, including capitalized development costs, are planned to be around EUR 1.6 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. Depreciation and amortization are expected to amount to between EUR 1.5 billion and EUR 1.6 billion, of which approximately EUR 500 million is attributable to depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocations arising mainly in connection with the acquisition of Cypress and to a lesser extent with the acquisition of International Rectifier. Free cash flow is predicted to exceed EUR800 million.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.
Accelerometer tilt measure over temperature and in the presence of vibration Question: My consumer grade accelerometer can theoretically measure <1°of tilt. Will this still be possible over temperature and in the presence of vibration?
Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.
German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.
Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.
AC and DC Data Acquisition Signal Chains Made Easy Sampling phenomena in analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) induce the problems of aliasing and capacitive kickback, and to solve these problems, designers use filters and driving amplifiers that introduce their own sets of challenges.
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.