© Intel

Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam

In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.

Well that was, as stated back in 2006, what's new? Well, firstly the obvious; this takes Intel’s total investment in its Vietnam facility to USD 1.5 billion. Secondly, according to Kim Huat Ooi, vice president of Manufacturing and Operations and general manager of Intel Products Vietnam, the investment was made to make sure that the facility can keep meeting the needs of its customers. “As of the end of 2020, Intel Products Vietnam has shipped more than 2 billion units to customers worldwide. We’re very proud of this milestone, which shows both how important IPV is to helping Intel meet the needs of its customers all around the world, and why we continue to invest in our facilities and team here in Vietnam,” says Kim Huat Ooi, in a press release. Intel Products Vietnam is an important part of the company's global manufacturing presence. As Intel redefines its position in the industry from a CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company, IPV will continue to diversify and improve its local operations so that it can take on more complex technologies and new products to enable Intel to tap new market opportunities. Intel’s additional investment of USD 475 million was made between June 2019 and December 2020, and helped enhance manufacturing of Intel’s 5G products, Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and 10th Gen Intel Core processors. IPV is the largest assembly and test manufacturing facility in the Intel assembly and test network and has more than 2,700 employees.