Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage

On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.

The semiconductor manufacturer says in an update that the were no casualties at the any of its offices and affiliate companies. There was no damage to the buildings and utility equipment at the factories located nearby the epicenter, including Naka Factory (Ibaraki Prefecture), Yonezawa Factory (Yamagata Prefecture) and Takasaki Factory (Gunma Prefecture). Yonezawa Factory and Takasaki Factory are continuing operation. However, as for the Naka Factory, although there was a temporary blackout, power has been recovered since and the utility equipment are under operation once again. The production line at Naka Factory has been temporarily suspend for safety purposes. Renesas has began investigating the safety and possible impacts to the equipment and products within its clean room from the morning of February 14, the company states in the update. To Reuters, a company spokesperson says that: “We are conducting safety checks on the plant’s clean room, where hazardous chemicals are used.” Renesas says that the company is also assessing the impact of the earthquake on its overall supply chain including the suppliers and partner companies, making sure that there are no disruptions in regards to supplies of materials it uses in the manufacturing process.