© mailthepic dreamstime.com

DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project

DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

The investment will result in a new production line which will expand production of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials. The investment is being made to meet the growing global demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, high-performing industrial and defense market segments. “This plant expansion will enable us to better support our global and local customers and their need for our advanced high-reliability materials,” says Avi Avula, vice-president and general manager, DuPont Interconnect Solutions, in a press release. “I’m proud of our team’s work to provide our customers and strategic partners with an increased, reliable supply of the company’s flagship materials that drive innovation in consumer electronics and industrial applications.” The new manufacturing line will use DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton polyimide films. This polyimide film is also at the heart of the DuPont Pyralux line of flexible copper-clad laminates that are available in a wide variety of copper types, thicknesses and construction options. Once mechanical construction of the production line is completed, DuPont will begin qualifying products for customer adoptions.