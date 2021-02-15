© melpomenem dreamstime.com

SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.

The share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S. has decreased from 37% in 1990 to 12% today. This decline is largely due to substantial subsidies offered by the governments of the nations global competitors, which have placed the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage in attracting new fab construction, SIA writes. The industry association also points to the fact that federal investment in semiconductor research has been flat, while other governments have invested substantially in research initiatives to strengthen their own semiconductor capabilities. In the letter SIA urges President Biden to prioritise semiconductor investment to reassert U.S. technological leadership and fulfill the goals of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” plan. “Semiconductors power essential technological advancements across healthcare, communications, clean energy, computing, transportation, and countless other sectors, and chip-enabled technologies have helped keep us productive and connected during the pandemic,”says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “By investing boldly in domestic semiconductor manufacturing incentives and research initiatives, President Biden and Congress can reinvigorate the U.S. economy and job creation, strengthen national security and semiconductor supply chains, and ensure the U.S. remains the leader in the game-changing technologies of today and tomorrow.” By enacting the CHIPS for America Act in the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress recognised the critical role the U.S. semiconductor industry plays in America’s future. Now, SIA calls on the administration and Congress to fully fund the provisions authorised by the NDAA to make them a reality.