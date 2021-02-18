Products | February 18, 2021
X-FAB Makes Major Enhancements to its 180 nm APD and SPAD Devices
X-FAB Silicon Foundries, the specialty foundry for analog/mixed-signal and optoelectronic solutions, has just introduced its latest generation of avalanche photodiode (APD) and single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) devices.
This is a product release announcement by X-FAB. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Leveraging its proven automotive-qualified 180 nm XH018 high-voltage process, X-FAB’s new APDs and SPADs benefit from innovative architectural modifications, with substantial improvements in performance exhibited compared with the company’s earlier devices (which were initially announced back in mid-2019). Consequently, they can be used in situations where there are light level challenges involved. However, footprint compatibility with the previous generation has been retained. This means that a simple and convenient upgrade path is assured, with no additional engineering work being required. One of the areas in which the boost in performance is most noticeable is in relation to the photon detection probability (PDP). There is a 42% PDP figure for incident light at 405 nm, while further up the spectrum in the near-infrared (NIR) frequencies the improvement is as much as 150%, with a 5% PDP being demonstrated at 850 nm. An afterpulsing probability of 0.9% has been achieved which represents a 70% reduction compared to the first-generation devices. The dark count rate (DCR) is only 13 counts/s/µm². The fill factor (the percentage of these sensors’ surface area that is active) which can now be supported has almost doubled – reaching 33%. As breakdown voltage characteristics can vary from device to device, an exact determination is necessary to ensure that good APD/SPAD performance is maintained. For this reason, X-FAB has incorporated a trigger diode – which allows precise, real-time on-chip breakdown voltage detection without an external light source. Active quenching circuitry is included, through which the rate at which the SPAD devices recover can be accelerated, allowing them to be made ready for further light detection. The new SPADs offer better application adaptation due to their size flexibility (in terms of both width and length). First-time-right design is supported by complete device models for the SPAD and APD devices. The behavior of the new built-in trigger diodes is included in the model. “Thanks to the combination of elevated PDP and competitive DCR levels, we are presenting the market with APD/SPAD solutions that have impressive signal integrity characteristics, which will directly benefit our customers for applications like computer tomography and fluorescence detection within the medical sector, as well for time-of-flight and LiDAR in industrial and automotive systems,” states Detlef Sommer, Business Line Manager for Opto Technologies at X-FAB. “These advanced optoelectronic elements are valuable additions to the X-FAB design kit, broadening the selection of interoperable assets based on the XH018 process that can be made use of.”
Using A2B for Audio-Conferencing Systems One of the main hurdles in audio installation in a modern conference room these days is the need to interconnect a variety of input/output transducers into the main audio console. This is usually done using individual point-to-point shielded cables for each node, which is bulky and still requires separated external power supplies on each of them.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
FabExchange acquires ON Semiconductor's Rochester site Private equity and divestiture partner, FabExchange, says it has completed the acquisition of ON Semiconductor’s Rochester, New York site.
Samsung’s semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless The winter weather in Austin, Texas is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.
Ad
Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.
Accelerometer tilt measure over temperature and in the presence of vibration Question: My consumer grade accelerometer can theoretically measure <1°of tilt. Will this still be possible over temperature and in the presence of vibration?
Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.
German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.
Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.
AC and DC Data Acquisition Signal Chains Made Easy Sampling phenomena in analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) induce the problems of aliasing and capacitive kickback, and to solve these problems, designers use filters and driving amplifiers that introduce their own sets of challenges.
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.Load more news