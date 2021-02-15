Products | February 15, 2021
Renesas: New RA4M2 MCU Group in Arm Cortex-Based MCU Family
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its RA4 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with 12 new RA4M2 Group MCUs.
This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new devices deliver an exceptional combination of very low power consumption, high performance, and enhanced security features that positions them as ideal solutions for industrial and IoT applications. The highly power-efficient RA4M2 Group offer a market-leading operating current of only 80 µA/MHz in active mode, and low standby current of 0.7 mA. Even with these leading specifications, the new devices have an extremely fast wakeup time from standby of 30 µs. With operating frequencies up to 100 MHz, the RA4M2 MCUs are ideal for performance hungry, low power applications such as industrial and IoT edge devices. The RA4M2 MCUs employ the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core based on Armv8-M architecture. They feature Arm TrustZone® technology and Renesas’ Secure Crypto Engine. The Secure Crypto Engine incorporates multiple symmetric and asymmetric cryptography accelerators, advanced key management, security lifecycle management, power analysis resistance, and tamper detection. This combination enables customers to realize secure element functionality, enabling safety and security in IoT edge devices for low-power applications. “The RA4M2 MCU Group is the ideal solution for very low power IoT edge applications, combining high performance and security features with low power consumption,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “Our rollout of market-leading solutions within the RA Family is a testament to the design, manufacturing and marketing prowess that has made Renesas the pre-eminent MCU supplier worldwide.” Key Features of the RA4M2 Group
- Very Low power consumption of 80 μA/MHz in active mode; 30 µs wakeup time
- 100-MHz Arm Cortex-M33 with TrustZone technology
- Renesas’ Secure Crypto Engine as part of a full security solution
- Scalable from 48- to 100-pin LQFP packages; also available in 48-pin QFNs
- Integrated flash memory of 512KB, 384KB or 256KB; 128K SRAM
- Capacitive touch sensing unit
- USB 2.0 Full Speed
- Advanced analog with one ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter) unit
- QuadSPI
- SDHI
