Fully Automated Inline X-ray System with Special Rapid Transport for Heavy Assemblies

The new iX7059 Heavy Duty Inspection X-ray system is part of Viscom’s brand-new iX series for fast, fully automated inline X-ray inspection.

This is a product release announcement by Viscom AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The company developed a special transport system for the handling of workpiece carriers and soldering frames to ensure that heavy and encased assemblies can be transported and inspected in optimized cycle times. This special system can transport assemblies with dimensions of up to 500 x 500 mm and a weight of up to 40 kg. As a result, automatic X-ray inspection is gaining a foothold in trending sectors such as electric mobility, network infrastructure for the 5G telecommunications standard and in the area of renewable energies. In order to ensure 100% product quality in high current and high voltage electronics, the heat generated as a result of the high currents has to be dissipated in a reliable manner. Large cooling elements, massive wire solder joints and power components, for example, are used to this end. Insufficient solder joints or voids within the soldering area can cause overheating in this situation and put the functionality, safety, and efficiency of the system at risk. A fully automated inline X-ray inspection that can be flexibly deployed for 2D, 2.5D, and 3D analyses is the first choice for reliable inspection. The iX7059 Heavy Duty inspection system impresses with a resolution extending from 8 μm to over 30 μm, depending on the configuration. The complex inspection objects are irradiated with 130 kV or optionally 160 kV. The broad inspection scope of the inspection system extends to soldering defects, damage, twisted, missing, or incorrect components as well as concealed voids, blow holes/voids in surface solder joints and the degree of filling of THT solder joints. The new “Evolution 5” image acquisition approach with the new T3 generation of flat panel detectors is used for highly accurate and fast 3D Xray inspection. In combination with powerful computed tomography, all key defect features in sectional images are visualized in high detail to enable precise, convenient error detection. This simplifies verification, reduces false alarms, eliminates reworking and prevents product waste. Convenient operation of the system with the modern touchscreen monitor and fast, easy setup of inspection programs via the vVision or EasyPro operating software put the finishing touch on the system concept. The compact, space-saving iX7059 Heavy Duty Inspection comes in a completely new system design that combines a distinctive style with high quality materials and a robust housing. The system can also be seamlesslyintegrated into the production or final assembly line, and networking to implement smart factory concepts is also an option.