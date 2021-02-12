© sensirion

Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro

Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.

Qmicro’s most important application areas include industrial process control as well as natural and biogas characterisation, a press release states. With this acquisition, Sensirion intends to expand its gas sensing portfolio from components and modules to stand-alone micro gas analyzers for industrial applications. Many industrial applications require high selectivity and accuracy of gas composition measurements. Micro gas-chromatography technology allows to very selectively and accurately determine the constituents of gas mixtures, enabling Sensirion to expand its gas-sensing offering for its customers from components and modules aimed at high-volume applications to micro gas analyzers addressing high-end applications. Mark Kok, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Qmicro comments: “We are excited to join forces with Sensirion, which will enable us to more efficiently scale-up our processes and accelerate growth.” “Sensirion very cordially welcomes all Qmicro employees and looks forward to further developing the Enschede location as a competence center for micro gas analyzers,” says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion. Qmicro was founded in 2013 and has sixteen employees.