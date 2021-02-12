© baloncici dreamstime.com

Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland

The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.

“We established this new R&D center in order to take advantage of the talented community of wireless engineers in Finland who have the expertise we need to strengthen our development capabilities and support our growing list of customers worldwide,” says Fabien Buda, vice president, engineering, Sequans, in a press release. “We expect to grow our team in Finland to about triple its current size by the end of the year and we are pleased to become an official part of the vibrant tech community in Finland.” The new facility, located in Salo, Finland, is Sequans’ eleventh site among its worldwide locations. The new team will work closely with Sequans main R&D engineering team at the company’s Paris headquarters.