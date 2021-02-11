© mailthepic dreamstime.com

German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary

Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.

With an investment of almost EUR 5.8 million the German headquartered company will create new jobs for 30 highly qualified employees, which will increase the company's R&D capacity by 50%, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Balluff's portfolio includes products for sensor technology, RFID, visual and optical identification, as well as human-machine interface, security technology and industrial network technology products. The company's products are used in several industries ranging from automotive through food production to the pharmaceutical industry. Today, the company is present in 68 countries worldwide with production sites in Hungary and in China. The 18'000 square metre factory in Veszprém produces more than 7'000 kinds of products, which are exported to Germany and then sold worldwide through the company's sales network. For example, the sensor produced in Veszprém is deployed in the automotive and engine factories of Audi and Mercedes Benz in Hungary. At the plants development unit, engineers are working on the development of new products, as well as the further development of existing ones, and more than 50% of their working time is spent on R&D activity. On top of their primary function (position, displacement, movement speed detection, data transmission, industrial network communication and so on), the newly developed products will be able to monitor machinery and their environmental condition as an extra feature.