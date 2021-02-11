© Merck Group

Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona

Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.

This investment gives Merck the flexibility to invest in its production facilities and strengthen its R&D capabilities in its global network of locations. “We’ve operated out of Tempe for almost ten years. By purchasing the facility we are demonstrating our clear commitment to the site. We want to retain top talent in the area, being within close proximity to our west-coast customers is very important for us as well,” says Jeff White, President of EMD Performance Materials, the US-based Performance Materials business of Merck, in a press release. “Also from an economic point of view the purchase makes sense. It came at a reasonable price which allows more long-term planning into future R&D and production investments, further strengthening our position in the electronics market,” he continued. As part of this transaction, Merck acquired Lexington’s ground leasehold interest in the facility, which is located within the Arizona State University Research Park. The facility houses more than 180 employees who support the Semiconductor Solutions business in the areas of manufacturing, R&D, administration, sales and marketing. In recent years, nearly an additional USD 10 million has been invested in the facility to enhance its manufacturing and R&D capabilities. Prior to the purchase, the facility had been leased by the Versum Materials business for over nine years. Versum Materials was acquired in 2019 by Merck.