© evertiq

Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement

Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the partnership, John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia says: "Sensirion is a really exciting company to be working with. Its patented CMOSens® technology, combining sensor and analysis electronics on a single semiconductor chip, marks it out as a leader and innovator in the sensor market. We have invested in an inventory profile and evaluation/development kits to assist customers with new designs, all of which are available with no MOQ via Anglia Live with competitive pricing. Our engineers have been fully trained on Sensirion's products and are ready to assist customers with their design-in." Florian Hirsch, Director Channel Sales at Sensirion says: "We are very pleased to announce Anglia as a new distributor. This strong new partnership will allow us to expand our reach in the UK and Ireland. Anglia already has an excellent network of customers who can now benefit from our sensor portfolio. We at Sensirion are looking forward to this collaboration."