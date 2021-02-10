© Jenoptik Business | February 10, 2021
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021
Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
Despite a challenging market environment, this solid performance was mainly driven by sustained strong demand from the semiconductor equipment industry and the acquisition of TRIOPTICS. In addition, largely stable capital spending by public sector customers ensured good business performance in the Light & Safety division. Adjusted EBITDA (including TRIOPTICS/excluding PPA of around EUR 4.6 million) came to approximately EUR 135 million (prior year: adjusted EUR 138.0 million), with a respective EBITDA margin of around 17.6%, compared to 16.5% in the prior year. In the 2020 fiscal year, adjustments totaling around EUR 19 million, based on preliminary figures, were made for structural and portfolio measures. EBITDA of around EUR 112 million was approximately 16% down on the prior year (prior year: EUR 134.0 million), equating to an EBITDA margin of around 14.6% (prior year: 15.7%). “In a challenging macroeconomic environment, we not only met our targets; we also significantly exceeded them, in particular with regard to profitability. Especially our photonics divisions Light & Optics and Light & Safety, as well as TRIOPTICS, which we acquired in 2020, contributed to this success. Our strategy of focusing more strongly on the photonics markets, our initiatives for more innovation, and our increasing international reach are all paying off and prove that we are on track for sustainable and profitable growth,” said President & CEO Dr. Stefan Traeger in a press release. Good order intake development in fourth quarter In the fourth quarter, the company saw a significant increase in order intake compared to the prior quarters of 2020, to approximately EUR 228 million, which was primarily attributable to the positive contribution by TRIOPTICS but also to the good demand in the semiconductor equipment market. In total, the Group received orders worth almost EUR 740 million in the past fiscal year (adjusted around 6.7% down on the prior year). In 2020, Jenoptik succeeded in establishing a broader systems offering and winning both international projects and new customers. However, demand varied considerably by market and division as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Light & Optics division increased its order intake, the other three divisions received fewer new orders than in the prior year, due both to the pandemic and project-related business. The order backlog is expected to have reached around EUR 460 million, and was almost at the same good level as in the prior year (prior year: adjusted EUR 464.7 million). Strong free cash flow Based on preliminary figures, the free cash flow came to around EUR 62 million (prior year: EUR 77.2 million). Adjusted for the cash impacts of structural and portfolio measures, the adjusted free cash flow, at around EUR 67 million, was lower than in the prior year (prior year: EUR 79.3 million). “Despite the challenging market environment, we not only succeeded in further improving our profitability; we also secured Jenoptik’s liquidity, thus creating a good basis for further investment in the company’s future growth,” said CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher. Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 On the basis of encouraging order intake development in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the order backlog on hand, a well-filled project pipeline, and continued promising development of the semiconductor equipment business, the JENOPTIK AG Executive Board takes a positive view and expects further growth in the current fiscal year. In addition to organic growth in the divisions, TRIOPTICS, which will be consolidated for the full year for the first time, will also make a significant contribution to growth.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.
Osram sells production plant to Sanmina The German lighting specialist has reportedly sold a Bulgarian production unit to US-based EMS provider Sanmina.
Hella sells its shares in Mando Hella Electronics JV Hella says that intends to intensify direct business with South Korean customers and serve them from its own network on a global basis. Therefore, an expansion of its own activities in the country is planned.
Renesas officially makes an offer for Dialog Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor announces that they have reached an agreement under which Renesas will offer EUR 67.50 per Dialog share, representing a total equity value of EUR 4.9 billion.
Harwin addresses growing demand in Asia with expansion To address the growing customer base in Asia, the UK-based connector manufacturer announces that it has invested in its Singapore regional headquarters.
SK invests in SiC power semiconductor manufacturer SK Holdings, the investment arm of South Korean SK Group, has acquired a 33,6 precent stake in South Korea’s only SiC power semiconductor production company, Yes Power Technix.
Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.
Bourns acquires Kaschke Components Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.
AKM is looking to solve supply issues following the fire Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation has released an update to the situation regarding the semiconductor plant fire that occurred in late October last year and the subsequent supply issues that has followed.
TDK to shutter Scottish facility TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
NEXT Biometrics lands US order The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.