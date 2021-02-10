© Next Biometrics

NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors

The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.

NEXT recently signed a Letter of Intent with Pagaria group in India (which was announced on January 26) and has now received a follow up order of 20'000 sensors. The initial forecasted demand from Pagaria for 2021 was 23'000 sensors. With today´s purchase order Pagaria has already ordered 25'000 sensors. In addition, the full year expected volume has been increased to approximately 50'000 sensors. This new purchase order is scheduled for shipment during Q1 2021. Pagaria’s additional forecasted demand of 25'000 sensors is expected to be shipped during the remainder of 2021. “We are pleased to already announce this additional order from Pagaria. The collaboration with Pagaria Group reaffirms our focus of the growing demand of payment & fintech biometric devices. This enables Pagaria Group to offer smart and slim biometric payment products requiring a high degree of security”, says Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT, in a press release.