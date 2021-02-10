© Next Biometrics Components | February 10, 2021
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors
The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.
NEXT recently signed a Letter of Intent with Pagaria group in India (which was announced on January 26) and has now received a follow up order of 20'000 sensors. The initial forecasted demand from Pagaria for 2021 was 23'000 sensors. With today´s purchase order Pagaria has already ordered 25'000 sensors. In addition, the full year expected volume has been increased to approximately 50'000 sensors. This new purchase order is scheduled for shipment during Q1 2021. Pagaria’s additional forecasted demand of 25'000 sensors is expected to be shipped during the remainder of 2021. “We are pleased to already announce this additional order from Pagaria. The collaboration with Pagaria Group reaffirms our focus of the growing demand of payment & fintech biometric devices. This enables Pagaria Group to offer smart and slim biometric payment products requiring a high degree of security”, says Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT, in a press release.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Osram sells production plant to Sanmina The German lighting specialist has reportedly sold a Bulgarian production unit to US-based EMS provider Sanmina.
Hella sells its shares in Mando Hella Electronics JV Hella says that intends to intensify direct business with South Korean customers and serve them from its own network on a global basis. Therefore, an expansion of its own activities in the country is planned.
Renesas officially makes an offer for Dialog Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor announces that they have reached an agreement under which Renesas will offer EUR 67.50 per Dialog share, representing a total equity value of EUR 4.9 billion.
Harwin addresses growing demand in Asia with expansion To address the growing customer base in Asia, the UK-based connector manufacturer announces that it has invested in its Singapore regional headquarters.
SK invests in SiC power semiconductor manufacturer SK Holdings, the investment arm of South Korean SK Group, has acquired a 33,6 precent stake in South Korea’s only SiC power semiconductor production company, Yes Power Technix.
Orthogonal Perspectives Question: I am using a MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) in a self-balancing guidance control system for a personal transportation platform. Can I expect a consumer targeted IMU to eliminate all misalignment errors between each sensor if all of the core sensor elements are on a single piece of silicon?
Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.
Bourns acquires Kaschke Components Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.
AKM is looking to solve supply issues following the fire Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation has released an update to the situation regarding the semiconductor plant fire that occurred in late October last year and the subsequent supply issues that has followed.
TDK to shutter Scottish facility TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
NEXT Biometrics lands US order The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.