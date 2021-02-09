© Osram Business | February 09, 2021
Osram plans to sell electronics business
As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
At the end of January, Osram significantly raised its outlook for the fiscal year thanks to extremely positive business developments and the rapid recovery of the automotive market in the first quarter. The company points to the effective measures that it took at an early stage to counter the corona crisis but also to the positive earnings trends in all reporting segments. The Semiconductor business in particular delivered excellent performance in the first quarter. Opto Semiconductors set a record in the past quarter with its highest adjusted EBITDA margin to date. “Our strategy is working. In recent years, Osram has taken steps to make itself crisis-proof. That’s why even during this corona pandemic our products are very successful,” says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, in a press release. “This is true for our automotive products, and especially for our semiconductors. Without the capacity of our plant in Kulim, we would not be able to meet demand at the moment. Within three years, Kulim has become an important pillar for Opto Semiconductors.” All three business units performed well in their markets in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Even during the corona crisis, Automotive (AM) has been strengthening its leading position in retrofit and replacement lamps. AM achieved sales of EUR 474 million, a slight increase on a comparable basis; adjusted EBITDA increased considerably compared to the previous year at EUR 65 million. Opto Semiconductors (OS) in particular delivered glowing results in the first quarter of the year. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 31%, it posted an all-time record. This record margin clearly shows that the focus on high-tech in the automotive and general lighting sectors and the expansion of production capacity in Kulim and Regensburg were important decisions for the future. In the first quarter, OS also reported a comparable increase in sales of nearly five percent to EUR 356 million. The successful turnaround measures taken in the Digital (DI) business unit have further progressed. Despite the corona-related decline in sales in the past quarter, adjusted EBITDA was again more or less balanced and free cash flow was slightly positive. Compared to the previous quarter (Q4), adjusted EBITDA improved by EUR 6 million. In recent months, various options for developing the business areas within DI have been closely examined. As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.
Osram sells production plant to Sanmina The German lighting specialist has reportedly sold a Bulgarian production unit to US-based EMS provider Sanmina.
Hella sells its shares in Mando Hella Electronics JV Hella says that intends to intensify direct business with South Korean customers and serve them from its own network on a global basis. Therefore, an expansion of its own activities in the country is planned.
Renesas officially makes an offer for Dialog Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor announces that they have reached an agreement under which Renesas will offer EUR 67.50 per Dialog share, representing a total equity value of EUR 4.9 billion.
Harwin addresses growing demand in Asia with expansion To address the growing customer base in Asia, the UK-based connector manufacturer announces that it has invested in its Singapore regional headquarters.
SK invests in SiC power semiconductor manufacturer SK Holdings, the investment arm of South Korean SK Group, has acquired a 33,6 precent stake in South Korea’s only SiC power semiconductor production company, Yes Power Technix.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Orthogonal Perspectives Question: I am using a MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) in a self-balancing guidance control system for a personal transportation platform. Can I expect a consumer targeted IMU to eliminate all misalignment errors between each sensor if all of the core sensor elements are on a single piece of silicon?
Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.
Bourns acquires Kaschke Components Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.
AKM is looking to solve supply issues following the fire Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation has released an update to the situation regarding the semiconductor plant fire that occurred in late October last year and the subsequent supply issues that has followed.
TDK to shutter Scottish facility TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
NEXT Biometrics lands US order The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.
Leuze expands with new plant in Malaysia To meet the demand in the Asian markets, Leuze is currently constructing a new plant in Malacca, Malaysia, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.
Renesas steps up and lends capacity to AKM after the fire As previously reported by Evertiq, Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan was during late October hit by a devastating fire, which completely shut down production.Load more news