Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D

The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.

Nexperia has confirmed that it will be making significant additional global investments in manufacturing capacity and research and development during 2021. The new investments are in line with a growth strategy that last year saw Wingtech Technology, Nexperia’s parent company, commit RMB 12 billion (USD 1.85 billion) to building a new 300mm (12-inch) power semiconductor wafer fab in Lingang, Shanghai. This factory, which will go live in 2022, will have an estimated annual output of 400'000 wafers. Nexperia’s plans for this year include improving production efficiency and implementing new 200mm technologies at its European wafer fabs in Hamburg in Germany and Manchester in the UK. In Hamburg there will also be additional investment in new technology for wide bandgap semiconductor manufacturing. New product development will be supported with a commitment to an increased R&D investment to approximately 9% of total sales, a press release reads. Nexperia recently opened new global R&D centers in Penang in Malaysia and Shanghai in China and expanded the existing R&D sites in Hong Kong, Hamburg and Manchester. The company will also enhance test and assembly capabilities at Nexperia factories in Guangdong in China, Seremban in Malaysia and Cabuyao in the Philippines, including the implementation of advanced automation and system-in-package (SIP) capabilities. “Increased vehicle electrification, 5G communications, Industry 4.0 and the mainstream adoption of GaN-based designs will all drive increased demand for power semiconductors in 2021 and beyond,” says Achim Kempe, Nexperia’s Chief Operating Officer, in the press release. “Nexperia is already the largest manufacturer of semiconductors by units shipped – more than 90 billion annually. The additional global investment will ensure that we continue to provide the technology and manufacturing capacity needed to deliver products in volumes that support future demand.” “Since Wingtech’s acquisition of Nexperia in 2019 we have committed to ongoing investment to support ambitious growth plans and capitalize on the synergies between the two businesses. Following last year’s announcement of the new 300mm fab and the opening of design centers in Penang and Shanghai we are continuing with investments that support our growth across the globe, increase our industrial footprint and market share,” adds Xuezheng Zhang (Wing), CEO of Wingtech and Nexperia.