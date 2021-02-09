© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.

The new production building was constructed to increase the production capacity of electrode materials in order to meet medium- to long-term increases in demand. The new production building offers the company a total floor area of 20’052 square metres, spread out across seven stories. For just the construction of the building it self the company has invested approximately JPY 14 billion (EUR 110.5 million).