A new and faster way of measuring kinetics to accelerate drug discovery

Creoptix AG, a Switzerland-based company focused on next-generation bioanalytical instruments, today announced the launch of waveRAPID® (Repeated Analyte Pulses of Increasing Duration), a novel, label-free kinetic measurement method that is faster than traditional kinetics.

The company developed and commercializes the Creoptix® WAVEsystem to enable molecular interactions to be studied in real time, helping to revolutionize drug discovery. By bringing together modern label-free technology, application development know-how and sophisticated software, Creoptix offers a unique optical biosensor tool for binding kinetics. Engineered around its proprietary Grating-Coupled Interferometry (GCI) technology, the system achieves superior resolution in terms of signal and speed compared to traditional Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR). With the latest Creoptix innovation, researchers using waveRAPID® can now select drug candidates more accurately with both binding kinetics and affinity data. Nicolas Bocquet, Senior Scientist at leadXpro, a lead discovery company focusing on membrane protein drug targets, commented: “Sensitivity and speed are crucial for our experiments – waveRAPID® is six times faster than traditional methods. In addition, waveRAPID® offers a new way of measuring kinetics to increase throughput and thus productivity in the laboratory.” “The waveRAPID® system has given us a novel approach to our experimental work-flow and selection of hits. Being able to select fragments on the basis of a kinetic analysis is an advantage and opens up new opportunities for fragment library screening and characterization,” said Helena Danielson, Professor of Biochemistry at Uppsala University, Sweden. Line Stigen Raquet, Chief Executive Officer of Creoptix, added: “Speeding up the early stages of drug discovery is crucial to getting new medicines to the patients faster. On the commercial side, accelerating R&D will improve the profitability of new therapies, shorten time-to-revenue and increase the lifespan of a drug under patent protection. Creoptix is passionate about delivering innovative products and best-in-class support that help our customers achieve scientific breakthroughs that improve people’s health. This pandemic has shown that getting drugs and vaccines to market faster save lives, and Creoptix is committed to making that happen.”