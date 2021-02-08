New test and programming solution for electronics production

The demand for complete programming and testing solutions for electronic assemblies is increasing in electronics manufacturing. With BARCUDA VP230, GÖPEL electronic has developed a turnkey solution to flexibly test, program and put assemblies into functional mode.

This is a product release announcement by GÖPEL electronic GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The stand-alone system is based on the programming and test technologies of GÖPEL electronic's Embedded JTAG Solutions. These technologies are expandable to meet the functional test requirements of modern electronics manufacturing. Electronic assemblies with or without JTAG/Boundary Scan can thus be tested and programmed flexibly and universally, without the need for complex configuration of a special in-house test system. On customer request, the complete project processing including adapter planning is also part of the solution. BARCUDA VP230 comes with a robust "VPC 12 Receiver" adapter interface from Virginia Panel (VPC). This means that the adapter supplier for contacting the modules can be freely selected and any mechanical requirements can be implemented. The BARCUDA VP230 test and programming system is equipped with a complete power-up unit and TAP control for 16 modules, which can be scaled up to 32 modules. Furthermore, the system can be expanded with analogue measuring cards, additional I/O channels and customer-specific hardware. In terms of the new Boundary Scan plus and IP plus technology levels, the stand-alone system provides the basis for testing and programming applications of the simple Standard level as well as the Professional and Expert levels. More information: www.goepel.com