Osram sells production plant to Sanmina

The German lighting specialist has reportedly sold a Bulgarian production unit to US-based EMS provider Sanmina.

The production plant, which focuses of smart lighting components, is located in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv and has a workforce of 800 employees. Osram has been operating the plant since 2017 and production has mainly been focused on LED drivers. Now the 800 employees at the plant will continue under the leadership of the new owner, according to a SeeNews report. Financial terms has not been disclosed. Evertiq has reached out to Osram for a comment.