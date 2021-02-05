© Harwin

Harwin addresses growing demand in Asia with expansion

To address the growing customer base in Asia, the UK-based connector manufacturer announces that it has invested in its Singapore regional headquarters.

In an update on LinkedIn the company says that its new warehouse and office facilities cover a total of 10’000 square feet – which is triple the previous product storage capacity, leaving the company better equipped to fulfil incoming orders more efficiently. “With access to increased quantities of inventory, we will be much better positioned to serve our customers across the APAC region. Our expansion means that we can respond quickly to customer demands, increase our shipment volumes and accelerate our delivery processes,” says Mike Tiong, General manager at Harwin Asia Pacific in the update. Harwin will stock key product lines at the expanded Singapore site, including the 60A-rated Kona 8.5mm-pitch, Gecko 1.25mm-pitch and 2mm Datamate high-reliability (Hi-Rel) connectors, as well as the 1.2A-rated Archer Kontrol industrial connectors and the company’s range of shielding cans.