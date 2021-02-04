© Bourns kaschke Components | February 04, 2021
Bourns acquires Kaschke Components
Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.
Kaschke has been operating on the market since 1955 and is devoted to the field of customised magnetic components and ferrite cores. "As one of the few companies that has the capability to design and build ferrite core materials as well as manufacture complex inductive components, Kaschke will bring to Bourns the experience and creativity needed to solve customers' complex application challenges," says Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO of Bourns, in a press release. "We are excited to welcome Kaschke to the Bourns organization to combine our capabilities and build stronger customer relationships." "The combination of Kaschke and Bourns will enable the development of a full portfolio of products that will help our customers meet the challenging EMI filtering requirements of the next generation power supplies in the automotive, industrial and new energy markets," says Silke Baumgartner, President of Kaschke Components. "I'm delighted to form an alliance with Bourns, a company with a history and core values that are fully aligned with Kaschke's." In a Q&A published by Kaschke regarding the acquisition, where the company says that there are no plans for consolidation of resources as a result of the deal. In fact, plans are already in place to expand the team in order to support additional customers and bring enhanced value to existing customers. As often with acquisitions, questions regarding potential site closures are always raised, here Kaschke says that plans are in place to expand and invest in the existing sites so the businesses can grow. Both companies want to expand the capability at all sites so that extra value can be brought to customers and help ensure the business continues to track and respond to emerging market needs. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
AKM is looking to solve supply issues following the fire Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation has released an update to the situation regarding the semiconductor plant fire that occurred in late October last year and the subsequent supply issues that has followed.
TDK to shutter Scottish facility TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
NEXT Biometrics lands US order The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.
Leuze expands with new plant in Malaysia To meet the demand in the Asian markets, Leuze is currently constructing a new plant in Malacca, Malaysia, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.
Renesas steps up and lends capacity to AKM after the fire As previously reported by Evertiq, Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan was during late October hit by a devastating fire, which completely shut down production.
South Korean chip manufacturer chooses ClassOne system ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice S8 system to South Korean chip manufacturer, Point Engineering Co (PEC).
Product Life Cycle of an Interconnect Bus The portable stimulus standard (PSS) is the latest industry standard created to allow the specification of test intent and behavior such that the test stimulus can be reused across various target platforms.
The UK’s biggest wafer fab wants to become even bigger Newport Wafer Fab, Infineon’s former manufacturing fab in South Wales, is looking to raise GBP 50 million to expand its production capacity amidst global semiconductor shortage.
TE Connectivity has sold Axicom to RCP TE Connectivity has divested its Axicom high voltage products business division to RCP Group, an independent investment firm based in Munich.
John Ternus to take over as Apple's hardware engineering chief Apple's Dan Riccio will transition to a new role focusing on a new project and reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John Ternus will now lead Apple’s Hardware Engineering organization as a member of the executive team.
HC Solutions is now in the hands of S&T S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC).
Cadence to acquire NUMECA Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization.
Tech Etch installs Aqua Rose cleaner and tester Tech Etch, a US-based provider of custom flex and rigid-flex circuits, EMI/RFI shielding solutions, and precision etch & form, has purchased an Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner/Ionic Contamination Tester.
GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.
NI and Konrad ink agreement to accelerate autonomous vehicle test NI and Konrad Technologies (KT) have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation.Load more news