The fire, which took more that three days to fully extinguish , broke out at the company’s semiconductor plant located in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan on October 20, 2020. On October 24, 2020, the Nobeoka Fire Department declared the fire to be extinguished. Since then, the police and fire departments have continuing their investigation of the site. However, as AKM says in its update, at this current time there is still no clear prospect for identification of the cause of the fire or for restoration of operation of the plant. “We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities to investigate the cause of the fire,” the company writes. In late November 2020, AKM says it began shipping product inventory which had been stored at the plant. “We have discussed with our customers about the possibility of switching to alternative products, and requested other semiconductor manufacturers to supply such alternative products to our customers where possible,” the update reads. In cases where alternative products are unavailable, AKM says it’s advancing preparations for substitute manufacturing. The company says that there are currently several semiconductor manufacturers cooperating with this endeavor – in regards to certain products. “We will continue to make every effort regarding identification of the cause of the fire and fulfilment of product supply,” the update ends.