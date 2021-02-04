© dr911 dreamstime.com

TDK to shutter Scottish facility

TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.

The facility – a test centre targeting the automotive industry – will cease operations and close down shop in April following a decision by the management at its German parent company TDK-Micronas, according to a report from The Courier. A spokesperson confirmed the information to The Courier, saying that all staff have been informed of the closure and that the consultation process with employees has already begun. This process will continue until April, or longer if needed, and will include the entire workforce of 83 employees at the site. An unnamed worker at the site told The Courier that the news came as a “huge shock” and that less than two years ago the workers were told that the company was predicting a bright future for the Scottish plant “with further investment being planned and work actually being transferred here from Germany.” Fife Today has published a statement from Günter Weinberger, CEO TDK-Micronas, where he details the decision that has been taken. In the statement he points to the fact that the business of the parent company of TDK-Micronas Ltd., has suffered due to the weak automotive market in both 2019 and 2020 – even more so under 2020 due to the pandemic. “During these challenging years, we have supported the Glenrothes site as much as we could by fully loading their capacity, at the expense of the parent site in Freiburg, Germany,” the statement reads. The industry might be seeing a recovery at the moment, but the CEO states that it will not be the same. The company anticipates that new equipment and products will lead to situation of imbalance. The CEO says that the company believes that the overall production situation will develop towards a lower number of testers requiring less floor space and fewer operators. Mr. Weinberger states that “in a scenario where an entire site becomes obsolete, the only option is to keep the German test site running, as it is also the engineering location as well as the pilot production."