© dr911 dreamstime.com Business | February 04, 2021
TDK to shutter Scottish facility
TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
The facility – a test centre targeting the automotive industry – will cease operations and close down shop in April following a decision by the management at its German parent company TDK-Micronas, according to a report from The Courier. A spokesperson confirmed the information to The Courier, saying that all staff have been informed of the closure and that the consultation process with employees has already begun. This process will continue until April, or longer if needed, and will include the entire workforce of 83 employees at the site. An unnamed worker at the site told The Courier that the news came as a “huge shock” and that less than two years ago the workers were told that the company was predicting a bright future for the Scottish plant “with further investment being planned and work actually being transferred here from Germany.” Fife Today has published a statement from Günter Weinberger, CEO TDK-Micronas, where he details the decision that has been taken. In the statement he points to the fact that the business of the parent company of TDK-Micronas Ltd., has suffered due to the weak automotive market in both 2019 and 2020 – even more so under 2020 due to the pandemic. “During these challenging years, we have supported the Glenrothes site as much as we could by fully loading their capacity, at the expense of the parent site in Freiburg, Germany,” the statement reads. The industry might be seeing a recovery at the moment, but the CEO states that it will not be the same. The company anticipates that new equipment and products will lead to situation of imbalance. The CEO says that the company believes that the overall production situation will develop towards a lower number of testers requiring less floor space and fewer operators. Mr. Weinberger states that “in a scenario where an entire site becomes obsolete, the only option is to keep the German test site running, as it is also the engineering location as well as the pilot production."
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.
Leuze expands with new plant in Malaysia To meet the demand in the Asian markets, Leuze is currently constructing a new plant in Malacca, Malaysia, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.
Renesas steps up and lends capacity to AKM after the fire As previously reported by Evertiq, Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan was during late October hit by a devastating fire, which completely shut down production.
South Korean chip manufacturer chooses ClassOne system ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice S8 system to South Korean chip manufacturer, Point Engineering Co (PEC).
Product Life Cycle of an Interconnect Bus The portable stimulus standard (PSS) is the latest industry standard created to allow the specification of test intent and behavior such that the test stimulus can be reused across various target platforms.
The UK’s biggest wafer fab wants to become even bigger Newport Wafer Fab, Infineon’s former manufacturing fab in South Wales, is looking to raise GBP 50 million to expand its production capacity amidst global semiconductor shortage.
TE Connectivity has sold Axicom to RCP TE Connectivity has divested its Axicom high voltage products business division to RCP Group, an independent investment firm based in Munich.
John Ternus to take over as Apple's hardware engineering chief Apple's Dan Riccio will transition to a new role focusing on a new project and reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John Ternus will now lead Apple’s Hardware Engineering organization as a member of the executive team.
HC Solutions is now in the hands of S&T S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC).
Cadence to acquire NUMECA Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization.
Tech Etch installs Aqua Rose cleaner and tester Tech Etch, a US-based provider of custom flex and rigid-flex circuits, EMI/RFI shielding solutions, and precision etch & form, has purchased an Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner/Ionic Contamination Tester.
GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.
NI and Konrad ink agreement to accelerate autonomous vehicle test NI and Konrad Technologies (KT) have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation.
Intel expands in Poland The US chipmaker is preparing to expand its operations in the Polish city of Gdańsk. The company will be constructing its sixth building at its campus in the city.
Murata completes new Okayama production building The Japanese company’s production subsidiary, Okayama Murata Manufacturing, initiated an expansion of its operations in Setouchi City with a new production building in December 2019. Now the building stands complete.
Osram signs supply and commercial agreement with LeddarTech ADAS and AD sensing specialist, LeddarTech, and automotive lighting and laser systems supplier Osram, have entered into a long-term agreement.
ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.
Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company's new President.