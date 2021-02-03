© Next Biometrics

NEXT Biometrics lands US order

The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).

NEXT announced back May 13, 2020 that Credence ID – who focuses entirely on mobile biometrics and credential reading technology – had designed-in its FAP20 sensor for its next generation Android product line. This is the first major purchase order from Credence ID. It is also the largest FAP20 sensor purchase order since NEXT obtained FBI certification in Q1 2020. The new mobile biometric “ECO-Identifier” device from Credence ID is a next generation portable device for identification projects in emerging markets. The rugged wireless Android device has among other features, biometric verification using fingerprint and face, secure contact and contactless credential reading and is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G cellular and GPS enabled. Half of the order will be shipped during Q1 2021, with remaining volumes to be delivered in installments. “After extensive diligence Credence selected the NEXT Biometrics sensor for the ECO-Identifier because it’s the best FAP20 sensor available in the market in terms of both price and performance. Based on its features and price point, Credence has already secured significant orders for this new groundbreaking product and I’m confident that this hand-held terminal will quickly become the market leader for FAP20 identification devices,” says Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID, in a press release. “We are impressed that Credence ID has secured significant orders from its customers. This instills confidence that Credence ID is building yet another outstanding biometric device and that they will become a great partner for NEXT. The order also confirms the market potential for NEXT´s key product, the FAP20,” said Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT