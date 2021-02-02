© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave

Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.

With a specialty in mmWave and microwave products, Quantum Microwave offers a variety of waveguide components and adapters that reach up to 325 GHz as well as connectorized amplifiers, antennas, and mixers. Quantum Microwave also has a range of cryogenic microwave components that support the newly emerging quantum computing market, which work at temperatures as low as 10 mK. “Quantum Microwave is a perfect fit for Richardson. Both companies are committed to providing the highest reliability and quality products for various applications, including RF and microwave communications, 6G and quantum computing, test equipment, and radar,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Their high quality and novel design are ideal for both existing and new markets.” “With new technologies like 6G and quantum computing already underway it is important to have a global presence and strong value add solutions provider,” said Andy Cobin, President of Quantum Microwave. “Our partnership with Richardson Electronics will allow us to have a further reach for these new markets while also providing excellent support to our customers.”