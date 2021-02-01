© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network

Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.

Audix has been operating since 1980 and was previously known as a semiconductor component distributor. As of 2009, Audix expanded into three business groups – electronic component distribution, manufacturing and technique services. This new partnership with Silanna Semiconductor aims to further expand their customer support by bridging the gap between vendors, customers and partners. “We take immense pride in our products as they provide unmatched power management solutions to our customer base. At Silanna Semiconductor we strive for innovative design, exceptional power density, and efficiency," says Larry Wasylin, Vice President of WW Sales and Marketing, Silanna Semiconductor. “We already have a global footprint and several sales and application headquarters in Asia. However, the supply of the products being closer to the customer base is vital. This new partnership with Audix will increase the accessibility of our products while providing excellent customer design support from Audix and our customer support base, The Asian Center of Excellence.” “Partnering with the industry leader of power density, Silanna Semiconductor is a huge milestone for Audix Group. We are devoted to providing invaluable service to the semiconductor industry and partnering with Silanna Semiconductor will not only enhance our range but distribute some of the world’s most innovative products to our established network that covers Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Southeast Asia,” adds Y.J.Jeng, Executive Vice President of Audix Group. “Silanna Semiconductor will be an excellent addition to our growing network by bringing our knowledge, expertise and resources together to provide and invaluable service to our stakeholders.”