© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | February 01, 2021
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network
Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.
Audix has been operating since 1980 and was previously known as a semiconductor component distributor. As of 2009, Audix expanded into three business groups – electronic component distribution, manufacturing and technique services. This new partnership with Silanna Semiconductor aims to further expand their customer support by bridging the gap between vendors, customers and partners. “We take immense pride in our products as they provide unmatched power management solutions to our customer base. At Silanna Semiconductor we strive for innovative design, exceptional power density, and efficiency," says Larry Wasylin, Vice President of WW Sales and Marketing, Silanna Semiconductor. “We already have a global footprint and several sales and application headquarters in Asia. However, the supply of the products being closer to the customer base is vital. This new partnership with Audix will increase the accessibility of our products while providing excellent customer design support from Audix and our customer support base, The Asian Center of Excellence.” “Partnering with the industry leader of power density, Silanna Semiconductor is a huge milestone for Audix Group. We are devoted to providing invaluable service to the semiconductor industry and partnering with Silanna Semiconductor will not only enhance our range but distribute some of the world’s most innovative products to our established network that covers Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Southeast Asia,” adds Y.J.Jeng, Executive Vice President of Audix Group. “Silanna Semiconductor will be an excellent addition to our growing network by bringing our knowledge, expertise and resources together to provide and invaluable service to our stakeholders.”
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.
Leuze expands with new plant in Malaysia To meet the demand in the Asian markets, Leuze is currently constructing a new plant in Malacca, Malaysia, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Renesas steps up and lends capacity to AKM after the fire As previously reported by Evertiq, Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan was during late October hit by a devastating fire, which completely shut down production.
South Korean chip manufacturer chooses ClassOne system ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice S8 system to South Korean chip manufacturer, Point Engineering Co (PEC).
Product Life Cycle of an Interconnect Bus The portable stimulus standard (PSS) is the latest industry standard created to allow the specification of test intent and behavior such that the test stimulus can be reused across various target platforms.
The UK’s biggest wafer fab wants to become even bigger Newport Wafer Fab, Infineon’s former manufacturing fab in South Wales, is looking to raise GBP 50 million to expand its production capacity amidst global semiconductor shortage.
TE Connectivity has sold Axicom to RCP TE Connectivity has divested its Axicom high voltage products business division to RCP Group, an independent investment firm based in Munich.
John Ternus to take over as Apple's hardware engineering chief Apple's Dan Riccio will transition to a new role focusing on a new project and reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John Ternus will now lead Apple’s Hardware Engineering organization as a member of the executive team.
HC Solutions is now in the hands of S&T S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC).
Cadence to acquire NUMECA Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization.
Tech Etch installs Aqua Rose cleaner and tester Tech Etch, a US-based provider of custom flex and rigid-flex circuits, EMI/RFI shielding solutions, and precision etch & form, has purchased an Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner/Ionic Contamination Tester.
GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.
NI and Konrad ink agreement to accelerate autonomous vehicle test NI and Konrad Technologies (KT) have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation.
Intel expands in Poland The US chipmaker is preparing to expand its operations in the Polish city of Gdańsk. The company will be constructing its sixth building at its campus in the city.
Murata completes new Okayama production building The Japanese company’s production subsidiary, Okayama Murata Manufacturing, initiated an expansion of its operations in Setouchi City with a new production building in December 2019. Now the building stands complete.
Osram signs supply and commercial agreement with LeddarTech ADAS and AD sensing specialist, LeddarTech, and automotive lighting and laser systems supplier Osram, have entered into a long-term agreement.
ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.
Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company’s new President.
Solving the Cable TV Infrastructure Downstream Transmitter Challenge Driven by demand for faster internet connectivity, the cable TV industry has developed new network architectures for the delivery of multigigabit services to subscribers. This fiber deep approach, using a remote PHY device (RPD), moves critical hardware closer to the users by using digital fiber.
Boyd expands its footprint with new facility in Mexico Thermal management and engineered material solutions specialist Boyd Corporation, has expanded its presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico.
Farnell becomes a global distribution partner NI the distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has been appointed as an NI Authorized Distributor, expanding its product portfolio to include NI software-connected test and measurement solutions for customers of all sizes.