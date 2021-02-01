© Universiti Sains Malaysia Business | February 01, 2021
WD and Malaysian university to establish new industry 4.0 lab
The USM-WD CiA Lab is established within the Western Digital premise at Batu Kawan, Penang, and will be the first of its kind in Malaysia
Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Western Digital (WD) have entered into a long-term collaboration to establish the Centre of Innovation and Automation (CiA) which will focus on driving Industry 4.0 (IR4.0) design and development, prototype build-up and IP generation. The collaboration was officiated at a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing on January 15 at USM’s main campus. This partnership aims to bridge and foster closer ties between industry players and the academic community, to drive breakthrough technology advancements in manufacturing technology, a press release reads. Under this initiative, both organisations will work together on industry-driven research projects and promote research outputs. USM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, says in the press release that the USM is “committed to forging more industrial collaborations and also creating new ones by forming start-ups. It is therefore increasingly important to have university-industry partnerships in order to keep abreast of the latest developments and trends within the context of IR4.0.” He points to the collaboration with Western Digital saying that it is timely and appropriate; “The setting up of this CiA project is the first of its kind in Malaysia, where it puts the ‘university within the industry’ to bring the lecturers and more importantly the students, first-hand experience to equip themselves to be ‘industry-ready’.” According to KL Bock, WD Vice President of Global Flash Backend Operations, the collaboration with USM will further anchor their efforts in the area of Lights Out Automation to achieve resilient operations in dynamic environments and immense gains in both productivity and quality. “The collaboration also reflects our ongoing commitment to the community at large in the development of local talents, industrial capacity and technological co-transfer,” KL Bock says. The CiA will focus on strengthening and amplifying PRiSMS-DnA elements with IR4.0 components such as Big Data Analytics, Internet-of-Things, Mixed/Augmented Reality, System Integration, Additive Manufacturing, Simulation, Autonomous Collaborative Robots, Cloud Computing and Cognitive Computing.
Sunway Communication Expands in Europe RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls The manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announces that it has acquired Rock Falls, Illinois-based Hartland Controls.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Leuze expands with new plant in Malaysia To meet the demand in the Asian markets, Leuze is currently constructing a new plant in Malacca, Malaysia, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.
Renesas steps up and lends capacity to AKM after the fire As previously reported by Evertiq, Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan was during late October hit by a devastating fire, which completely shut down production.
South Korean chip manufacturer chooses ClassOne system ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice S8 system to South Korean chip manufacturer, Point Engineering Co (PEC).
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Product Life Cycle of an Interconnect Bus The portable stimulus standard (PSS) is the latest industry standard created to allow the specification of test intent and behavior such that the test stimulus can be reused across various target platforms.
The UK’s biggest wafer fab wants to become even bigger Newport Wafer Fab, Infineon’s former manufacturing fab in South Wales, is looking to raise GBP 50 million to expand its production capacity amidst global semiconductor shortage.
TE Connectivity has sold Axicom to RCP TE Connectivity has divested its Axicom high voltage products business division to RCP Group, an independent investment firm based in Munich.
John Ternus to take over as Apple's hardware engineering chief Apple's Dan Riccio will transition to a new role focusing on a new project and reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John Ternus will now lead Apple’s Hardware Engineering organization as a member of the executive team.
HC Solutions is now in the hands of S&T S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC).
Cadence to acquire NUMECA Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization.
Tech Etch installs Aqua Rose cleaner and tester Tech Etch, a US-based provider of custom flex and rigid-flex circuits, EMI/RFI shielding solutions, and precision etch & form, has purchased an Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner/Ionic Contamination Tester.
GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.
NI and Konrad ink agreement to accelerate autonomous vehicle test NI and Konrad Technologies (KT) have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation.
Intel expands in Poland The US chipmaker is preparing to expand its operations in the Polish city of Gdańsk. The company will be constructing its sixth building at its campus in the city.
Murata completes new Okayama production building The Japanese company’s production subsidiary, Okayama Murata Manufacturing, initiated an expansion of its operations in Setouchi City with a new production building in December 2019. Now the building stands complete.
Osram signs supply and commercial agreement with LeddarTech ADAS and AD sensing specialist, LeddarTech, and automotive lighting and laser systems supplier Osram, have entered into a long-term agreement.
ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.
Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company’s new President.
Solving the Cable TV Infrastructure Downstream Transmitter Challenge Driven by demand for faster internet connectivity, the cable TV industry has developed new network architectures for the delivery of multigigabit services to subscribers. This fiber deep approach, using a remote PHY device (RPD), moves critical hardware closer to the users by using digital fiber.
Boyd expands its footprint with new facility in Mexico Thermal management and engineered material solutions specialist Boyd Corporation, has expanded its presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico.
Farnell becomes a global distribution partner NI the distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has been appointed as an NI Authorized Distributor, expanding its product portfolio to include NI software-connected test and measurement solutions for customers of all sizes.
Foxconn and Winbond invest in chipmaker Kneron Foxconn and Winbond joins companies such as Qualcomm, Horizons, Sequoia and Weltrend as high profile investors in Kneron
EV Group sets up customer training facility at HQ EV Group (EVG) has established the EVG Academy, a training facility for customers that provides technical training on all classes of the company's equipment as well as on its CIM Framework software platform in an optimised environment.Load more news