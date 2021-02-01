© SK Hynix

SK hynix's new M16 plant stands ready

SK hynix has held a completion ceremony for its new fabrication plant M16 at headquarter located in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

During the ceremony, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said that it was a worrisome time when the company decided to build the M16 facility two years ago, as the overall semiconductor memory market was amid downturn back then. However, as the industry anticipates upcoming positive market conditions, it seems as if the company's decision was the right move. He concluded saying that M16 shall remain as a symbol, not only for the completion the company's broad plan, but also as the beginning of the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, a press release reads. Since the initiation of the M16 construction in November 2018, SK hynix has invested a total of KRW 3.5 trillion (EUR 25.85 million). The construction project was completed in 25 months. M16, which will be a manufacturing site mainly for DRAM products, boasts a building area of 57'000 square metres, equivalent to the size of eight soccer fields. The plant is 336 metres long, 163 metres wide, and 105 metres high, which makes it the largest among the domestic and overseas production sites of the company. Another special thing about the M16 site is the introduction of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, which is a first for SK hynix. The company plans to produce 1a nm DRAM products from the second half of this year by utilising the EUV equipment. Also, the company plans to increase the utilisation of this equipment in the future. “M16 is a complex manufacturing plant where cutting-edge infrastructures such as dedicated space for EUV equipment and advanced pollution reduction facilities are concentrated. It will become a production plant of a higher level that contributes to the ESG management as well as creating economic value,” says Seok-hee Lee, CEO at SK hynix in the press release. SK hynix expects M16 to play a key role in carrying out the company’s “Financial Story”. In October 2020, SK hynix announced its Financial Story representing its vision to enhance the company’s overall competitiveness in the semiconductor memory industry through DRAM and NAND Flash business segments.