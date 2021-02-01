© Sunway Communication

Sunway Communication Expands in Europe

RF connectivity solution provider, Sunway Communication, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its new establishment in Bettlach in Solothurn region, Switzerland. The new branch is part of Sunway Communication Europe, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The two locations in Sweden and Switzerland serve the European market and bring research, design and project support to European customers. The company supply products and solutions for application covering consumer, automotive, and industrial; these include antennas, EMI/EMC precision metals, wireless charging, 3D-MID, metal injection molding and more. The Swiss office brings, in particular, decades of technology expertise in the area of 3D-MID, a technology family used for metallization to create electronic circuits on polymers. “We are happy and fortunate to welcome the team in Switzerland to Sunway Communication. These skilled talents will further our 3D-MID technology research and development,”, says Robert Berg, Vice President Europe, in a press release. For years, Sunway Communication has developed several such solutions, often verified in the antenna measurement chamber in Stockholm. The addition of the Swiss team is expected to further bolsters this capability. “We are excited to be a part of Sunway Communication, which is arguably the largest and most experienced global supplier of 3D-MID products and already servicing customers across virtually all industries worldwide,” adds Nouhad Bachnak, manager of the Swiss Branch. Mr Bachnak brings with him expertise in 3D-MID technology with application experience from automotive, medical, consumer and other industries.