The fire, which broke out at the semiconductor plant (Production Center No.2) took a total of three days to completely extinguish . The news that the plant, which manufactures large-scale integrated circuits (LSIs) for audio equipment, had been ravished by a fire has caused some concern within the supply chain. At the time of the accident Abracon, which uses products produced at the factory for many of its TCXO oscillator products, asked its customers to “please anticipate some delays in delivery”. Worth pointing out here is that TCXO oscillators are also used within the automotive industry. As stating in our original report covering the fire, AKM has been looking to increase the outsourcing of production to meet market demand; now Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is stepping up to ease the shortage. Japanese news provider, Nikkei, has learned that Renesas will lend part of its capacity to AKM in order to alleviate the shortage on the market. The company has reportedly already delivered the first samples of the ICs manufactured at its Naka factory for test purposes. Volume manufacturing could be up and running as early as spring, the report continues. Evertiq will continue to provide updates on the developments.