Products | January 26, 2021
24 V dual-channel low side EiceDRIVER™ with enable function and integrated thermal pad
Infineon Technologies AG broadens its EiceDRIVER™ portfolio with the new 24 V dual-channel low side gate driver with an integrated thermal pad.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
It can be operated with high switching frequencies as well as highest peak output currents and offers an enable function. The gate driver is suitable for applications with higher switching frequencies such as power factor correction and synchronous rectification, as well as a transformer driver or a buffer driver for parallel MOSFET applications or high-current IGBT modules such as EasyPACK™ and EconoPACK™. The EiceDRIVER 2ED24427N01F provides a symmetrical output stage with 10 A source and sink drive capability with integrated under-voltage lockout (UVLO) protection and logic level enable control. The gate driver is available in a DSO-8 package with a thermally efficient and exposed power pad. With 55 ns propagation delays and 450 mΩ (max) source and sink ON resistance per channel, the driver enables high switching frequencies with reduced switching losses of the power transistors. The integrated thermal pad offers very low thermal resistance to enable reliable operation at lower temperatures under high current conditions or at higher switching frequencies. 2ED24427N01F is rated for industrial temperature grade operation. Availability The EiceDRIVER 2ED24427N01F can be ordered now in an industry-standard DSO-8 (SOIC-8) package with a thermal pad and 2 kV HBM ESD ratings. More information is available at Low Side Drivers.
Filtronic wins new UK defence contract UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.