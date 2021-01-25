© kritchanut dreamstime.com Embedded | January 25, 2021
HC Solutions is now in the hands of S&T
S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC).
HC Solutions GmbH is a software company that offers its customers software development and maintenance as well as IT consulting. They also implement software development projects for their customers and sell software licenses for the products they develop. HCS revenue amounts to approximately EUR 7 million for the financial year 2020, with slight losses and negative equity. Delays to customer projects because of COVID-19 led to a decline in sales over the past financial year. Backed by the S&T Group, they should exceed the previous year's results during 2021 and continue the positive equity ratio trend. A fixed purchase price of EUR 0.7 million was agreed. Approval has now been granted by the antitrust authority, HCS is therefore to be included in the scope of consolidation of the S&T Group as of February 1, 2021, and integrated into the IoT Software division and also legally merged with KTEC in the first half of 2021. This merger will increase the software engineering competencies and resources of the S&T Group and will lead to an expansion of KTEC's existing engineering capabilities, particularly in the areas of Java, database programming and testing, mobile applications, and SAP consulting. Being located in Linz will also result in further advantageous synergies. "The acquisition of HC Solutions strengthens our software engineering team in Linz so that we can broaden our customer base and serve our existing customers even better. I am pleased that we are also starting this year with an acquisition that will help us achieve our strategic goals," Hannes Niederhauser, CEO S&T AG.
GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.
NI and Konrad ink agreement to accelerate autonomous vehicle test NI and Konrad Technologies (KT) have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Intel expands in Poland The US chipmaker is preparing to expand its operations in the Polish city of Gdańsk. The company will be constructing its sixth building at its campus in the city.
Murata completes new Okayama production building The Japanese company’s production subsidiary, Okayama Murata Manufacturing, initiated an expansion of its operations in Setouchi City with a new production building in December 2019. Now the building stands complete.
Osram signs supply and commercial agreement with LeddarTech ADAS and AD sensing specialist, LeddarTech, and automotive lighting and laser systems supplier Osram, have entered into a long-term agreement.
ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.
Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company’s new President.
Solving the Cable TV Infrastructure Downstream Transmitter Challenge Driven by demand for faster internet connectivity, the cable TV industry has developed new network architectures for the delivery of multigigabit services to subscribers. This fiber deep approach, using a remote PHY device (RPD), moves critical hardware closer to the users by using digital fiber.
Boyd expands its footprint with new facility in Mexico Thermal management and engineered material solutions specialist Boyd Corporation, has expanded its presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico.
Farnell becomes a global distribution partner NI the distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has been appointed as an NI Authorized Distributor, expanding its product portfolio to include NI software-connected test and measurement solutions for customers of all sizes.
Foxconn and Winbond invest in chipmaker Kneron Foxconn and Winbond joins companies such as Qualcomm, Horizons, Sequoia and Weltrend as high profile investors in Kneron
EV Group sets up customer training facility at HQ EV Group (EVG) has established the EVG Academy, a training facility for customers that provides technical training on all classes of the company's equipment as well as on its CIM Framework software platform in an optimised environment.
Denso team up with Aeva to develop sensing and perception systems Mobility supplier Denso says that it is partnering with U.S. LiDAR and perception systems company, Aeva, to develop next-generation sensing and perception systems.
Fire hit Taiwanese MLCC manufacturer in China On January 13 a fire broke out at Taiwanese passive component maker Walsin Technology’s Dongguan, China site.
Thin Film Products joins SERMA Microelectronics SERMA Microelectronics, a subsidiary of the French electronics specialist SERMA Group, has finalised the purchase of TFP (Thin Film Products), a French manufacturer of thin-film microwave circuits for space, military and civil applications.
New Korean Zestron Technical Center opens for customers The provider of high precision cleaning products has expanded its operations by opening a new Technical Center, located in Anyang, Korea.
A2 Global Electronics names new executives Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, has appointed Anthony Andriano as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jesper Romell as its new President.
ROHM expands production capacity of SiC power devices ROHM has recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at ROHM Apollo's Chikugo plant, which the company started building back in February 2019, to enhance the production capacity of SiC power devices.
Elmos acquires Online Engineering GmbH Elmos is strengthening its in-house competencies in software engineering via the acquisition of Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.
Plasmatreat expands with new subsidiary in Switzerland The technology company says it has further developed its international proximity to its customers by founding its new subsidiary Plasmatreat Schweiz AG, and thus taking steps to better serve the Swiss market.
RAFI Group increases their presence on the Nordic market The RAFI Group, a specialist of human–machine interaction and EMS, increases their presence on the Nordic market in 2021. Stefan Steiner has been named the RAFI sales manager for the Nordic operations located in Stockholm.
Filtronic wins new UK defence contract UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.
A2 Global expands with new facility in Singapore Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, announces the opening of its new distribution facility located in the New Tech Park area of Singapore.
Sensata acquires majority ownership of Lithium Balance Sensata, an industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions, has acquired 75% of Lithium Balance based in Denmark.
Analog Devices to shutter California facility In a WARN notice, the company says that due to changing business needs will require the company to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.