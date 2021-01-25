© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Cadence to acquire NUMECA

Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mesh generation, multi-physics simulation and optimization.

The addition of NUMECA’s technologies and talent supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and broadens its system analysis portfolio with CFD solutions, servicing a fast-moving market segment where accuracy, reliability and predictability are paramount concerns for high-fidelity modeling. NUMECA’s technology addresses the high-growth CFD market segment, which has an estimated USD 1.6 billion TAM. The acquisition builds on the momentum of recent developments with the Clarity 3D Solver for electromagnetic (EM) simulation, the Clarity 3D Transient Solver for finite difference time domain (FDTD) system-level EM simulation and the Celsius Thermal Solver for electrical-thermal co-simulation product introductions. NUMECA’s technology will also contribute to Cadence system analysis solutions for integrated circuits (ICs), electronic subsystems and full system designs. NUMECA’s core competency in CFD encompasses many industries and applications including aerospace, automotive, industrial and marine, with its proven technologies adopted by industry leaders such as NASA, ArianeGroup, Honda and Ford. “Cadence continues to be at the forefront of innovation, addressing real-world system design challenges by leveraging our deep computational software expertise,” says Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “The acquisition of NUMECA’s proven CFD technology and talented team complements Cadence’s finite element analysis and other system innovation technologies and is another successful step that will advance our customers’ ability to design the exciting products of tomorrow.” “Next-generation products and systems require comprehensive multi-physics engineering solutions encompassing IP, semiconductors, IC packaging, modules, boards, complex mechanical structures and more,” adds Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With the addition of NUMECA’s technology to the Cadence portfolio, we are broadening our system analysis capabilities and integrated design solutions, addressing critical customer challenges in areas such as internal and external flows, acoustics, heat transfer, fluid-structure interaction and optimization.” “Since our inception, NUMECA’s stated mission has been to deliver dedicated CFD solutions to predict product and system performance focused on the highest levels of reliability and safety for our industry-leading customers’ most challenging designs,” says Dr. Charles Hirsch, president of NUMECA. “We are very excited to join Cadence, as we share a common culture of innovation in computational software. Together, we will continue covering the industrial challenges of our current market, while providing creative system solutions to address the needs of next-generation products.” The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.