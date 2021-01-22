© Siltronic

GlobalWafers increases its offer for Siltronic

GlobalWafers says it has increased its all-cash takeover offer of Siltronic, by its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH, to EUR 140 per Siltronic share.

The increased price reflects a premium of 66% to the 90-day volume weighted average Xetra price as of 27 November 2020 and an increase of 12% per share to the previous offer of EUR 125. All other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged, which means that the acceptance period continues to expire on 27 January 2021. GlobalWafers, together with certain of its subsidiaries, currently holds a stake of 4.53% and the GlobalWafers GmbH has an irrevocable undertaking with Wacker Chemie AG under which Wacker has tendered their stake into the offer