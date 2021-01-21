© Intel

Intel expands in Poland

The US chipmaker is preparing to expand its operations in the Polish city of Gdańsk. The company will be constructing its sixth building at its campus in the city.

The Polish campus is home to the company’s largest research and development centre within the European Union. Construction of this sixth facility is slated to start in the beginning of the year, according to a report from the city’s official portal gdansk.pl. Once completed, the expansion will offer the company an additional 800 square metres of space dedicated to research. The added space will allow the company to create solutions within artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous vehicles or data storage security, the report continues. Completion of the five-story office building – which will offer the company a total area of 27’400 square metres of space – is expected for mid-2023. Besides the 800 square metre research area mentioned earlier, the new office building will also feature a high power density server laboratory (2.2 MW power) as well as audio laboratory.