Murata completes new Okayama production building

The Japanese company’s production subsidiary, Okayama Murata Manufacturing, initiated an expansion of its operations in Setouchi City with a new production building in December 2019. Now the building stands complete.

A ceremony was held for the new production building on January 20. The completion of the new production building creates an infrastructure that allows Murata to respond to mid- to long-term demand increases for ceramic parts. The new production building will provide the manufacturer with a total floor space of 33,262 square metres, where the company will focus on the manufacturing of raw ceramic materials. Additionally, the company also expanded with new a welfare building which aims to contribute to employee welfare such as by providing meeting and cafeteria space in anticipation of future personnel increases.